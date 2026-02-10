S&CO Inc. Trims Stock Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. $ADP

S&CO Inc. trimmed its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 205,914 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,301 shares during the period. Automatic Data Processing comprises approximately 3.7% of S&CO Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. S&CO Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $60,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 30,110.7% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,668,758 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,439,845,000 after buying an additional 4,653,304 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter worth approximately $696,841,000. Amundi boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 24.9% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 3,109,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $948,549,000 after acquiring an additional 619,829 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 26.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,812,637 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $867,445,000 after acquiring an additional 591,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,576,681 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,411,449,000 after purchasing an additional 544,968 shares during the period. 80.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 543 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.29, for a total transaction of $142,423.47. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 9,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,622,375.42. This trade represents a 5.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP David Kwon sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $234,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 11,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,118,180. This represents a 6.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 3,515 shares of company stock valued at $887,074 over the last quarter. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Key Headlines Impacting Automatic Data Processing

Positive Sentiment: Board authorized a $6.0 billion buyback and ADP declared a $1.70 quarterly dividend (ex-dividend March 13, payable April 1), which support buyback-driven EPS accretion and income demand. Read More.

Board authorized a $6.0 billion buyback and ADP declared a $1.70 quarterly dividend (ex-dividend March 13, payable April 1), which support buyback-driven EPS accretion and income demand. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Q2 results showed a modest beat (EPS $2.62 vs. $2.57) and revenue growth ~6.2%; FY‑2026 EPS guidance was set at 10.091–11.011 — positive fundamentals but largely already priced in. Read More.

Q2 results showed a modest beat (EPS $2.62 vs. $2.57) and revenue growth ~6.2%; FY‑2026 EPS guidance was set at 10.091–11.011 — positive fundamentals but largely already priced in. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling: VP David Foskett sold 266 shares at an average $237 on Feb. 5 (reducing his stake ~2.4%), a small but visible insider sale that may spook short‑term sentiment. Read More.

Insider selling: VP David Foskett sold 266 shares at an average $237 on Feb. 5 (reducing his stake ~2.4%), a small but visible insider sale that may spook short‑term sentiment. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Another VP, Brian L. Michaud, sold 1,000 shares at ~$234.18 on Feb. 6 (a ~6.1% reduction in his holding), adding to the insider selling narrative that coincided with a new 12‑month low. Read More.

Another VP, Brian L. Michaud, sold 1,000 shares at ~$234.18 on Feb. 6 (a ~6.1% reduction in his holding), adding to the insider selling narrative that coincided with a new 12‑month low. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Analyst action: Stifel cut its price target from $280 to $270 and kept a “hold” rating, signaling more cautious near‑term expectations and contributing to downward pressure. Read More.

Analyst action: Stifel cut its price target from $280 to $270 and kept a “hold” rating, signaling more cautious near‑term expectations and contributing to downward pressure. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Market commentary flagged ADP hitting a new 12‑month low amid the recent insider sales and analyst downgrades — a technical/psychological negative for momentum traders. Read More.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Here are the key news stories impacting Automatic Data Processing this week:

ADP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $272.00 to $262.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $303.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $280.00 to $270.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $306.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $311.00 to $274.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $290.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing Trading Down 2.0%

NASDAQ:ADP opened at $226.63 on Tuesday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12 month low of $224.93 and a 12 month high of $329.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.79 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $256.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $274.75.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The business services provider reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.05. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 68.44% and a net margin of 19.96%.The business had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.35 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Automatic Data Processing has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.091-11.011 EPS. Analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, January 14th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to reacquire up to 5.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.38%.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

(Free Report)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc (ADP) is a global provider of cloud-based human capital management (HCM) and payroll solutions. Founded in 1949 and headquartered in Roseland, New Jersey, ADP began as a payroll processing company and has evolved into a diversified provider of workforce management, HR, benefits administration, tax and compliance services, and analytics for employers of all sizes.

ADP’s product portfolio includes payroll processing and tax filing, time and attendance systems, benefits administration, talent management, and HR outsourcing.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.