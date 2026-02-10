What is Sidoti Csr’s Estimate for Arcosa Q1 Earnings?

Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Sidoti Csr raised their Q1 2027 earnings estimates for shares of Arcosa in a research report issued on Monday, February 9th. Sidoti Csr analyst J. Romero now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.60 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.59. The consensus estimate for Arcosa’s current full-year earnings is $3.23 per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for Arcosa’s Q2 2027 earnings at $1.60 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $1.82 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $1.31 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $5.33 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on ACA. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Arcosa from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Arcosa in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Arcosa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.50.

NYSE:ACA opened at $126.44 on Tuesday. Arcosa has a 12-month low of $68.11 and a 12-month high of $127.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $111.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Horizon Corp bought a new position in shares of Arcosa in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new position in Arcosa in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in Arcosa by 73.4% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Arcosa by 47.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Arcosa by 160.0% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 15th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 15th. Arcosa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.62%.

Arcosa, Inc (NYSE: ACA) is a Dallas‐based industrial company that was formed through the spin‐off of Trinity Industries’ construction products business in 2018. Since its inception, Arcosa has focused on the manufacture and sale of critical infrastructure components, serving a diverse set of end markets including transportation, construction and energy.

The company’s Construction Products segment produces a broad range of highway safety products, such as guardrail systems, sign supports and crash cushions, as well as aggregates and ready‐mix concrete.

