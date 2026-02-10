Sidoti Csr Estimates Gorman-Rupp’s Q1 Earnings (NYSE:GRC)

Gorman-Rupp Company (The) (NYSE:GRC – Free Report) – Sidoti Csr cut their Q1 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Gorman-Rupp in a report issued on Monday, February 9th. Sidoti Csr analyst J. Franzreb now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.49 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.53. The consensus estimate for Gorman-Rupp’s current full-year earnings is $1.98 per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for Gorman-Rupp’s Q4 2026 earnings at $0.57 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $2.32 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $0.70 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $2.59 EPS.

Get Gorman-Rupp alerts:

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on GRC. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Gorman-Rupp in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Gorman-Rupp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gorman-Rupp currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Gorman-Rupp Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GRC opened at $65.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.72. Gorman-Rupp has a 1-year low of $30.87 and a 1-year high of $66.23.

Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $166.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.08 million. Gorman-Rupp had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 7.77%.

Institutional Trading of Gorman-Rupp

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GRC. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in Gorman-Rupp by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 773,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,409,000 after purchasing an additional 7,264 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 2.1% in the third quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 753,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,985,000 after buying an additional 15,178 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in Gorman-Rupp by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 599,520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,627,000 after acquiring an additional 2,970 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 520,534 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,117,000 after purchasing an additional 14,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 281,709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,888,000 after purchasing an additional 25,033 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.26% of the company’s stock.

Gorman-Rupp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 13th will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 13th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. Gorman-Rupp’s payout ratio is 37.81%.

About Gorman-Rupp

(Get Free Report)

Gorman-Rupp Company is a U.S.-based manufacturer specializing in the design, production and distribution of pumps and pumping systems. Its product lineup includes centrifugal self-priming pumps, submersible pumps, vacuum priming pumps and engineered pumps for applications such as water and wastewater management, sewage handling, dewatering, industrial processing and agricultural irrigation. The company supports both standard pump requirements and custom engineered solutions for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and municipal clients.

Headquartered in Mansfield, Ohio, Gorman-Rupp has built a reputation for rugged, reliable equipment and aftermarket support services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gorman-Rupp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gorman-Rupp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.