Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $9.58 Million Stock Position in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF $GBIL

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,234 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned 0.15% of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF worth $9,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GBIL. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,071,000. Betterment LLC increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 5,698,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,736,000 after buying an additional 56,925 shares in the last quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC grew its position in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 4,993,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,121,000 after acquiring an additional 815,756 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,430,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,334,000 after purchasing an additional 92,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 15.7% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,202,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,513,000 after purchasing an additional 162,919 shares during the last quarter.

Get Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of NYSEARCA GBIL opened at $100.02 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.07. Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF has a 1 year low of $99.82 and a 1 year high of $100.26.

Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF Cuts Dividend

About Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.2731 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 2nd.

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of US Treasury securities with less than one year remaining in maturity. GBIL was launched on Sep 6, 2016 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.