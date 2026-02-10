Sable Offshore (NYSE:SOC) Stock Rating Upgraded by TD Cowen

Sable Offshore (NYSE:SOC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by TD Cowen to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sable Offshore in a report on Monday, December 29th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sable Offshore in a research report on Wednesday, December 24th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Sable Offshore in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sable Offshore in a report on Thursday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.00.

NYSE SOC opened at $8.50 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 0.40. Sable Offshore has a 12-month low of $3.72 and a 12-month high of $35.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.09.

Sable Offshore (NYSE:SOC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported ($1.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by ($0.21). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sable Offshore will post -6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Sable Offshore by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Sable Offshore by 4.4% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 29,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Sable Offshore by 1,262.8% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sable Offshore by 41.3% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 2,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Sable Offshore during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.19% of the company’s stock.

Sable Offshore (NYSE:SOC) is an independent upstream oil and natural gas company specializing in offshore hydrocarbon exploration and production. The company identifies and secures exploration and development rights, conducts detailed seismic interpretation, and advances offshore prospects through appraisal and development phases. Its focus on the offshore environment drives investments in specialized drilling techniques, subsea infrastructure and production facility design.

Core business activities include offshore seismic surveys, the drilling of exploration and appraisal wells, installation and operation of production platforms or subsea systems, and well intervention services.

