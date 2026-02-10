Navellier & Associates Inc. Has $2.27 Million Stake in Talen Energy Corporation $TLN

Navellier & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Talen Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:TLN – Free Report) by 63.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,075 shares during the quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Talen Energy were worth $2,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MAI Capital Management grew its holdings in Talen Energy by 115.7% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 110 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Talen Energy by 8.1% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 787 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Talen Energy by 1.7% in the second quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 3,665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in Talen Energy by 4.8% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,379 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Talen Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Talen Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TLN opened at $353.66 on Tuesday. Talen Energy Corporation has a 1 year low of $158.08 and a 1 year high of $451.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $366.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $383.33.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TLN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Talen Energy from $432.00 to $442.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Talen Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Talen Energy from $443.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Talen Energy from $439.00 to $457.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Talen Energy from $445.00 to $506.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $413.25.

About Talen Energy

Talen Energy Inc is an independent power producer that develops and operates a diversified portfolio of thermal and renewable generation facilities across the United States. The company supplies wholesale electricity and related services to utilities, large industrial customers, and power marketers, participating actively in regional markets such as PJM Interconnection and the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT). Talen’s asset base comprises a mix of natural gas-fired, coal-fired and nuclear generation, supplemented by battery storage and other flexible resources designed to support the evolving needs of the grid.

Established in December 2015 through the combination of the competitive generation businesses previously held by two major utility groups, Talen Energy was structured as a standalone, publicly traded entity on the NASDAQ stock exchange (TLN).

