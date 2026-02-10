Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Cuts Position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF $VNQI

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI – Free Report) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,252,726 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,157 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 1.67% of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF worth $59,805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SGL Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 24.5% in the third quarter. SGL Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,768 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 21.2% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 2,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,499,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,577,000 after purchasing an additional 60,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Partners Capital Investment Group LLP grew its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 22,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF stock opened at $49.75 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 16.56 and a beta of 0.76. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $37.52 and a 52-week high of $49.82.

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Profile

The Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (VNQI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global x United States Property index, a market-cap-weighted index of non-US real estate investment trusts. VNQI was launched on Nov 1, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

