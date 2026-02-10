Yamaha Motor (OTCMKTS:YAMHF) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Still a Buy?

Shares of Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YAMHF – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 22,700 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 715% from the previous session’s volume of 2,785 shares.The stock last traded at $7.54 and had previously closed at $7.46.

Yamaha Motor Trading Up 1.1%

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.37. The company has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

About Yamaha Motor

Yamaha Motor Co, Ltd., traded over the counter in the U.S. under the symbol YAMHF, is a Japan‐based manufacturer of a broad range of motorized products. Founded in 1955 as an offshoot of Yamaha Corporation, the company is headquartered in Iwata, Shizuoka Prefecture. Its portfolio encompasses two‐ and four‐wheeled vehicles such as motorcycles, scooters, all‐terrain vehicles, side‐by‐sides and utility vehicles, as well as marine products including outboard motors, personal watercraft and small boats.

Beyond on‐road and off‐road vehicles, Yamaha Motor designs and produces power products, including portable generators, multipurpose engines, pumps and residential energy systems.

