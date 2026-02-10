Longeveron (NASDAQ:LGVN) Stock Price Up 5.3% – Still a Buy?

Longeveron Inc. (NASDAQ:LGVN – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 5.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.5519 and last traded at $0.5401. Approximately 101,933 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 184,031 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.5130.

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Longeveron in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Longeveron has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.50.

The company has a market capitalization of $11.52 million, a P/E ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 0.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.57 and a 200 day moving average of $0.76.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Longeveron stock. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Longeveron Inc. (NASDAQ:LGVN – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 48,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000. XTX Topco Ltd owned 0.32% of Longeveron at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.01% of the company’s stock.

Longeveron Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development and commercialization of allogeneic cellular therapies designed to address aging-related and inflammatory conditions. The company’s primary therapeutic candidate, Lomecel-B, is an off-the-shelf mesenchymal stem cell product derived from bone marrow. Through its proprietary manufacturing process, Longeveron aims to produce a consistent, scalable cell therapy platform with potential applications in multiple disease areas.

Longeveron’s pipeline encompasses several ongoing and completed clinical studies.

