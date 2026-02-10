Wealthfront Advisers LLC Grows Position in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF $PWZ

Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PWZ – Free Report) by 265.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,905,818 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,733,922 shares during the period. Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF comprises about 1.1% of Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Wealthfront Advisers LLC owned 41.73% of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF worth $452,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 268,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,406,000 after purchasing an additional 78,542 shares during the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 25,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $560,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,830,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,721,000 after buying an additional 37,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,666,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,895,000 after purchasing an additional 239,883 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PWZ opened at $24.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.93. Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a one year low of $22.23 and a one year high of $24.94.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 20th were paid a dividend of $0.077 per share. This is an increase from Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 20th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 3.8%.

The Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (PWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of insured investment-grade, tax-exempt debt issued by California or any US territory with at least 15 years remaining to maturity. PWZ was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

