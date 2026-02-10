ProShare Advisors LLC Purchases 56,074 Shares of ONE Gas, Inc. $OGS

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Free Report) by 10.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 573,810 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,074 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC owned 0.96% of ONE Gas worth $46,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in ONE Gas by 38.9% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 25,507 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after acquiring an additional 7,148 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC purchased a new stake in ONE Gas in the 3rd quarter worth $262,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 73.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,519 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of ONE Gas by 23.4% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 103,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,341,000 after purchasing an additional 19,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ONE Gas in the third quarter worth about $1,925,000. Institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ONE Gas stock opened at $81.73 on Tuesday. ONE Gas, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.58 and a 12-month high of $84.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.05, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.81.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 20th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 20th. This is a positive change from ONE Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.3%. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.47%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on OGS shares. Bank of America raised their price target on ONE Gas from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of ONE Gas from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on ONE Gas from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of ONE Gas in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered ONE Gas from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Monday, January 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ONE Gas has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.57.

ONE Gas, Inc is a publicly traded natural gas utility company focused on the regulated distribution of natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers. Headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma, the company owns and operates an integrated system of transmission and distribution pipelines, storage facilities and compressor stations designed to deliver safe, reliable energy to end users. Its operations are governed by state utility commissions, which set rates and service standards in the markets the company serves.

The company’s service territory spans three states: Oklahoma, Kansas and the Texas Panhandle.

