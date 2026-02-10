Principal Financial Group Inc. Cuts Stock Position in e.l.f. Beauty $ELF

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 131,577 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,916 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.22% of e.l.f. Beauty worth $17,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 97.0% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 58.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management lifted its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 129.1% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 29.3% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ELF opened at $74.48 on Tuesday. e.l.f. Beauty has a 52-week low of $49.40 and a 52-week high of $150.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.08, a PEG ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 1.71.

e.l.f. Beauty ( NYSE:ELF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $489.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.78 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 6.84%.The business’s revenue was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. e.l.f. Beauty has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.050-3.100 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that e.l.f. Beauty will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $155.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 22nd. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $165.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.13.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE: ELF) is an American cosmetics company known for offering an extensive range of affordable, trend-driven makeup and skincare products. The company’s portfolio spans foundations, lipsticks, mascaras, brushes, serums, masks and other beauty essentials, all positioned at accessible price points. e.l.f. Beauty maintains a direct-to-consumer platform through its e-commerce site and engages in widespread retail partnerships with major chains such as Target, Walmart, Ulta Beauty and Amazon.

Founded in 2004 and headquartered in Oakland, California, e.l.f.

