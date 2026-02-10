Arjo AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ARRJF) Trading Down 15.2% – Should You Sell?

Arjo AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ARRJF – Get Free Report) shares fell 15.2% on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.9650 and last traded at $2.9650. 2,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 38% from the average session volume of 1,450 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.4950.

Arjo AB (publ) Price Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.26.

Get Arjo AB (publ) alerts:

About Arjo AB (publ)

(Get Free Report)

Arjo AB (publ) is a Sweden-based medical technology company that develops and markets solutions to enhance patient mobility, hygiene, and well-being in healthcare environments. The company’s product portfolio spans patient handling equipment—such as ceiling lifts, floor-based lifts and support surfaces—designed to reduce the risk of injury to both patients and caregivers. In addition, Arjo offers advanced hygiene systems, therapeutic beds and surfaces, and electronic documentation tools aimed at improving care quality and operational efficiency in hospitals and long-term care facilities.

In the area of prevention, Arjo provides a range of vascular therapy products for reducing the risk of deep vein thrombosis (DVT) and venous thromboembolism (VTE).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arjo AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arjo AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.