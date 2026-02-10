Q2 Earnings Forecast for Transocean Issued By Zacks Research

Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q2 2027 earnings estimates for shares of Transocean in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 5th. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the offshore drilling services provider will earn $0.02 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.03. The consensus estimate for Transocean’s current full-year earnings is $0.14 per share.

Several other analysts also recently commented on RIG. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Transocean from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays upped their price target on Transocean from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Transocean from $4.25 to $4.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Transocean in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Transocean in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Transocean has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.22.

Shares of RIG opened at $5.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.08. Transocean has a fifty-two week low of $1.97 and a fifty-two week high of $5.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.77. The company has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 1.45.

In related news, CEO Keelan Adamson sold 58,687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $293,435.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,222,182 shares in the company, valued at $6,110,910. This trade represents a 4.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Perestroika acquired 1,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.02 per share, for a total transaction of $6,030,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 96,574,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $388,231,073.88. This represents a 1.58% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders have sold 712,970 shares of company stock valued at $3,152,132 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.54% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RIG. Fruth Investment Management increased its stake in Transocean by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 90,378 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in Transocean by 9.0% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 35,604 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,932 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Transocean by 3.5% in the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 100,634 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 3,367 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of Transocean by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 27,350 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Townsend & Associates Inc boosted its position in shares of Transocean by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 29,000 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: Deal creates a much larger, higher‑spec offshore fleet (73 rigs) and a pro‑forma backlog of about $10B, with management citing >$200M in identified transaction synergies and targets to accelerate deleveraging and cash flow improvement. Transocean to Acquire Valaris

Deal creates a much larger, higher‑spec offshore fleet (73 rigs) and a pro‑forma backlog of about $10B, with management citing >$200M in identified transaction synergies and targets to accelerate deleveraging and cash flow improvement. Positive Sentiment: Market coverage highlights a sharp positive market reaction to the merger announcement and the strategic rationale (scale, premium fleet, improved market position), which appears to be driving today’s trading volume and share strength. Stock Market Today, Feb. 9: Transocean Shares Surge After Announcing $5.8 Billion Valaris Acquisition

Market coverage highlights a sharp positive market reaction to the merger announcement and the strategic rationale (scale, premium fleet, improved market position), which appears to be driving today’s trading volume and share strength. Positive Sentiment: Analyst sentiment is turning more bullish: BTIG raised its price target to $10 and set a “buy” rating, implying meaningful upside vs. recent levels. That upgrade supports the positive momentum. Benzinga

Analyst sentiment is turning more bullish: BTIG raised its price target to $10 and set a “buy” rating, implying meaningful upside vs. recent levels. That upgrade supports the positive momentum. Neutral Sentiment: Company and market participants are hosting a conference call/webcast to discuss deal details and timelines; investors should listen for clarity on synergy timing, integration plans and the path to the announced leverage targets. Quiver Quantitative summary

Company and market participants are hosting a conference call/webcast to discuss deal details and timelines; investors should listen for clarity on synergy timing, integration plans and the path to the announced leverage targets. Neutral Sentiment: Independent valuation/forecast pieces (intrinsic value and earnings outlooks) are circulating; some suggest upside but these are model‑dependent and hinge on successful synergy capture and market conditions. Intrinsic Calculation For Transocean

Independent valuation/forecast pieces (intrinsic value and earnings outlooks) are circulating; some suggest upside but these are model‑dependent and hinge on successful synergy capture and market conditions. Negative Sentiment: An investor‑rights firm has launched an investigation into whether Transocean shareholders are receiving a fair deal, signaling potential shareholder litigation or challenges that could delay or complicate closing. Halper Sadeh LLC investigation

An investor‑rights firm has launched an investigation into whether Transocean shareholders are receiving a fair deal, signaling potential shareholder litigation or challenges that could delay or complicate closing. Negative Sentiment: Deal risks remain: it’s all‑stock (Transocean shareholders ~53% pro‑forma), subject to regulatory and shareholder approvals, integration execution risk, and possible customer/contract disruption — any of which could weigh on the stock if concerns emerge. WSJ: Transocean to Acquire Valaris

Transocean Ltd. is a leading international provider of offshore contract drilling services for the oil and gas industry. The company specializes in the operation of mobile drilling units, including ultra-deepwater drillships, semisubmersible rigs and high-specification jackup rigs. Transocean’s fleet is designed to meet complex drilling requirements, from ultra-deepwater well construction to shelf exploration and development projects.

The company’s core services encompass the full spectrum of offshore drilling operations, including project and engineering management, marine operations, drilling supervision, and maintenance support.

