FY2025 Earnings Estimate for Imunon Issued By HC Wainwright

Imunon, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNN – Free Report) – HC Wainwright issued their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Imunon in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 5th. HC Wainwright analyst E. Bodnar forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.64) for the year. The consensus estimate for Imunon’s current full-year earnings is ($1.68) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Imunon’s Q4 2025 earnings at ($1.22) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($1.29) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.98) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($1.08) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($1.01) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($4.27) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($2.20) EPS, FY2028 earnings at ($3.11) EPS and FY2029 earnings at ($1.95) EPS.

Imunon (NASDAQ:IMNN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.73) by $0.57.

IMNN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Imunon in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Brookline Capital Acquisition reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Imunon in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Imunon currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $232.50.

Imunon Price Performance

Imunon stock opened at $3.24 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.66 and its 200 day moving average is $4.81. Imunon has a one year low of $2.99 and a one year high of $41.22. The firm has a market cap of $9.95 million, a P/E ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 2.14.

Institutional Trading of Imunon

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Imunon stock. Riverview Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Imunon, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNN – Free Report) by 193.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,364 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,649 shares during the quarter. Riverview Capital Advisers LLC owned 1.41% of Imunon worth $176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

About Imunon

Imunon, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies and vaccines to treat cancer and infectious diseases. The company’s lead clinical program IMNN-001, a DNA-based immunotherapy for the localized treatment of ovarian cancer that is in Phase II clinical development. Its preclinical stage products include IMNN-101, a COVID-19 booster vaccine; IMNN-102 for the treatment of Lassa virus; and IMNN-201, a Trp2 tumor associated antigen cancer vaccine in melanoma.

Featured Stories

