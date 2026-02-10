Expedia Group (EXPE) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) will likely be posting its Q4 2025 results after the market closes on Thursday, February 12th. Analysts expect Expedia Group to post earnings of $3.32 per share and revenue of $3.4052 billion for the quarter. Investors are encouraged to explore the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, February 12, 2026 at 4:30 PM ET.

Expedia Group Price Performance

EXPE stock opened at $236.45 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $28.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.63, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $276.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $239.58. Expedia Group has a twelve month low of $130.01 and a twelve month high of $303.80.

Insider Activity at Expedia Group

In other Expedia Group news, Director Madhumita Moina Banerjee sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.00, for a total transaction of $258,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 2,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $752,328. This represents a 25.54% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 849 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.08, for a total value of $210,619.92. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 11,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,893,108.96. The trade was a 6.79% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,849 shares of company stock valued at $1,283,270. 9.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Expedia Group

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Expedia Group by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 326 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in Expedia Group by 4.3% in the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,916 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Expedia Group by 23.8% in the second quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 489 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Pathstone Holdings LLC increased its position in Expedia Group by 1.4% during the third quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 10,682 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $2,283,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vise Technologies Inc. raised its stake in Expedia Group by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 14,092 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $3,012,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EXPE. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $265.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Monday, December 29th. BNP Paribas Exane began coverage on Expedia Group in a research report on Monday, November 24th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $294.00 target price on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Expedia Group from $210.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twenty have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Expedia Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $290.87.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group (NASDAQ: EXPE) is a global travel technology company that operates an online marketplace connecting consumers, travel suppliers and third‑party partners. The company’s platform enables search, comparison and booking of travel products and services, including hotels, airline tickets, vacation rentals, car rentals, cruises and packaged travel. Its portfolio comprises consumer-facing travel brands as well as corporate travel solutions and technology services that serve both leisure and business travelers.

Key offerings include consumer booking platforms and mobile apps that aggregate inventory from hotels, vacation rental managers, airlines and car rental companies, alongside ancillary travel services such as trip insurance and activities.

