Tower Semiconductor (TSEM) Projected to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM – Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 11th. Analysts expect Tower Semiconductor to post earnings of $0.67 per share and revenue of $439.8060 million for the quarter. Interested persons may visit the the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, February 11, 2026 at 10:00 AM ET.

NASDAQ TSEM opened at $147.53 on Tuesday. Tower Semiconductor has a 1-year low of $28.64 and a 1-year high of $149.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $124.35 and a 200-day moving average of $89.80. The company has a quick ratio of 5.54, a current ratio of 6.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,053 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in Tower Semiconductor by 2.4% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 8,815 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Tower Semiconductor by 254.2% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 418 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Tower Semiconductor by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 28,517 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 52,183 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,718,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. 70.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TSEM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target (up from $120.00) on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a report on Friday, January 9th. Wedbush lowered Tower Semiconductor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 31st. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Tower Semiconductor from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Tower Semiconductor from $74.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.75.

Tower Semiconductor, traded on NASDAQ under the symbol TSEM, is a specialty foundry company that provides analog and mixed-signal semiconductor manufacturing services to a broad array of customers worldwide. The company focuses on delivering tailored process technologies for high-growth markets, including radio frequency (RF), power management, imaging, automotive electronics, and Internet of Things (IoT) applications. By combining deep process know-how with flexible manufacturing capabilities, Tower Semiconductor supports the development and volume production of advanced semiconductor devices for fabless and integrated device manufacturer customers.

The company’s technology portfolio spans standard and specialty processes such as CMOS, BiCMOS, high-voltage, radio frequency, silicon photonics, micro-electromechanical systems (MEMS) and image sensor production.

