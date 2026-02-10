OPmobility (OTCMKTS:PASTF) Trading 3.6% Higher – Here’s What Happened

OPmobility (OTCMKTS:PASTF – Get Free Report) shares rose 3.6% on Monday . The company traded as high as $19.58 and last traded at $19.58. Approximately 325 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 788 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.90.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on PASTF. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of OPmobility in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of OPmobility in a report on Friday, January 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of OPmobility in a report on Thursday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce”.

Get OPmobility alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on OPmobility

OPmobility Stock Performance

About OPmobility

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.94.

(Get Free Report)

OPmobility engages in the manufacture and sale of exterior vehicle lighting systems, batteries, and electrification systems for electric mobility in Europe, North America, China, rest of Asia, South America, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through three segments: Exterior Systems, Modules, and Powertrain. Its Exterior Systems segment provides intelligent exterior systems; and automotive lighting systems, headlights, and signal lighting to intelligent, and other lighting products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for OPmobility Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OPmobility and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.