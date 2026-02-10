FormFactor Q3 EPS Forecast Raised by Northland Securities

FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Northland Securities upped their Q3 2026 earnings estimates for shares of FormFactor in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 5th. Northland Securities analyst G. Richard now expects that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $0.35 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.33. The consensus estimate for FormFactor’s current full-year earnings is $0.90 per share. Northland Securities also issued estimates for FormFactor’s Q1 2027 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $0.34 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.39 EPS.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $215.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.29 million. FormFactor had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 6.64%. The company’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. FormFactor has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.410-0.490 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on FORM. Piper Sandler set a $100.00 price target on FormFactor in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of FormFactor from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Freedom Capital raised shares of FormFactor to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of FormFactor from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital set a $64.00 price objective on shares of FormFactor in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FormFactor has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.91.

FormFactor stock opened at $94.88 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.51 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $66.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.45. FormFactor has a twelve month low of $22.58 and a twelve month high of $96.82.

In other news, Director Kelley Steven-Waiss sold 2,700 shares of FormFactor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.97, for a total transaction of $151,119.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 32,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,834,640.63. The trade was a 7.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mike Slessor sold 13,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.81, for a total value of $1,005,289.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 472,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,323,986.67. The trade was a 2.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 73,466 shares of company stock valued at $4,683,377. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FORM. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 4.5% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 46,072 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in FormFactor by 870.3% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,288 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 4,743 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in FormFactor by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 490,394 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,873,000 after buying an additional 53,310 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its position in FormFactor by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 173,979 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,922,000 after buying an additional 9,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in FormFactor by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 53,531 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after acquiring an additional 8,194 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

FormFactor, Inc (NASDAQ:FORM) is a leading provider of advanced test and measurement solutions for the semiconductor industry. The company specializes in the design, development and manufacture of high-performance wafer-level and package-level test interfaces used in wafer sort, characterization, reliability and failure analysis applications. By leveraging precision microelectromechanical systems (MEMS) and photolithographic processes, FormFactor delivers probe cards, analytical probes and test sockets that enable device makers to validate next-generation integrated circuits across logic, memory, RF, analog and power applications.

FormFactor’s product portfolio includes custom probe cards for wafer probers, TEM-based analytical probes for material and device characterization, and socket solutions for burn-in and final test of packaged devices.

