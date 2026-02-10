Barratt Redrow plc. (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Barratt Redrow plc. (OTCMKTS:BTDPY – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company.

BTDPY has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered Barratt Redrow from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Barratt Redrow from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Zacks Research raised Barratt Redrow from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Barratt Redrow in a report on Monday, November 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of BTDPY stock opened at $10.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.26. Barratt Redrow has a 52 week low of $9.39 and a 52 week high of $13.18.

Barratt Redrow plc engages in the housebuilding business in the United Kingdom. The company acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities, as well as undertakes mixed-use regeneration schemes; and develops retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties. It is also involved in the commercial development business under the Wilson Bowden Developments brand name. The company offers its homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands.

