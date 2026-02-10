Chipmos Technologies (NASDAQ:IMOS) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Chipmos Technologies (NASDAQ:IMOS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Saturday morning.

Separately, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Chipmos Technologies from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

IMOS opened at $34.13 on Friday. Chipmos Technologies has a 12 month low of $12.78 and a 12 month high of $45.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.85. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 213.31 and a beta of 1.04.

Chipmos Technologies (NASDAQ:IMOS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.20. Chipmos Technologies had a return on equity of 0.75% and a net margin of 0.78%.The business had revenue of $201.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. Chipmos Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chipmos Technologies by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 21,521 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in Chipmos Technologies by 16,828.6% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Chipmos Technologies by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,276 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Chipmos Technologies by 74.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,373 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Chipmos Technologies by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,037 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares during the period. 7.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ChipMOS Technologies Inc is a Taiwan‐based provider of outsourced semiconductor assembly, testing and packaging services. The company offers a comprehensive range of back‐end solutions including wafer probing, assembly, surface mount and final test services for memory chips, microcontrollers, system‐on‐chips and other integrated circuits. ChipMOS serves customers in the consumer electronics, communications, industrial and automotive markets by delivering reliable testing and packaging support to semiconductor fabless companies and foundries.

Founded in 1997 and headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, ChipMOS operates multiple production facilities across Asia, including sites in Taoyuan (Taiwan), Guangdong Province (China) and Singapore.

