Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Raised to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Sunday.

Several other research firms have also commented on BIDU. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Baidu in a report on Monday, November 24th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Baidu from $159.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 2nd. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 19th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Baidu in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Baidu presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.05.

Shares of NASDAQ BIDU opened at $146.97 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.83. The stock has a market cap of $50.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.83 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Baidu has a 12 month low of $74.71 and a 12 month high of $165.30.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BIDU. IPG Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baidu in the fourth quarter worth approximately $285,000. Integrity Alliance LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Baidu during the fourth quarter worth $810,000. Themes Management Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baidu during the fourth quarter worth $1,447,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Baidu by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 19,818 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,590,000 after buying an additional 1,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Baidu by 59.7% in the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,303 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $824,000 after buying an additional 2,355 shares in the last quarter.

Baidu, Inc, founded in 2000 and headquartered in Beijing, is a Chinese multinational technology company best known for operating one of China’s leading internet search engines. The company built its business around online search and related advertising services, providing search, content aggregation and targeted ad placements to consumers and marketers across China. Baidu went public on the NASDAQ in 2005 and has since diversified beyond search into a broader technology and AI-focused portfolio.

Core products and services include the Baidu search platform and mobile app, Baidu Maps and Baidu Baike (an online encyclopedia), along with digital content initiatives.

