Carlsberg AS (OTCMKTS:CABGY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Carlsberg AS (OTCMKTS:CABGY – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company.

CABGY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded shares of Carlsberg AS from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Carlsberg AS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd.

Shares of CABGY stock opened at $30.96 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.13. Carlsberg AS has a twelve month low of $21.85 and a twelve month high of $31.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Carlsberg A/S is a Danish multinational brewer founded in 1847 and headquartered in Copenhagen. The company is primarily engaged in the brewing, marketing and distribution of beer, cider and related beverages. Its portfolio comprises global and regional beer brands, led by the Carlsberg and Tuborg names, alongside a range of local brands tailored to specific markets. Carlsberg also operates maltings and brewing facilities and provides packaging and logistics services that support its beverage operations.

Carlsberg sells products across Europe and Asia and maintains a presence in numerous other markets through wholly owned subsidiaries, joint ventures and export arrangements.

