Zacks Research Issues Optimistic Outlook for Nucor Earnings

Posted by on Feb 10th, 2026

Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUEFree Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q2 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Nucor in a research report issued on Friday, February 6th. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $3.23 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $3.05. The consensus estimate for Nucor’s current full-year earnings is $7.64 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Nucor’s Q3 2026 earnings at $2.97 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $3.51 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $13.43 EPS.

NUE has been the subject of several other reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Nucor in a research note on Monday, December 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Nucor from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 5th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Nucor in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. UBS Group cut Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $183.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Nucor from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.36.

Nucor Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of NUE opened at $193.10 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.61, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.86. Nucor has a twelve month low of $97.59 and a twelve month high of $193.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $170.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.74.

Nucor (NYSE:NUEGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by ($0.18). Nucor had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 8.26%. The company had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Nucor Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. This is a positive change from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 31st. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.71%.

Insider Transactions at Nucor

In related news, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 3,881 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total transaction of $690,818.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 88,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,717,044. This trade represents a 4.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John J. Hollatz sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.88, for a total transaction of $1,049,160.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 96,550 shares in the company, valued at $14,470,914. The trade was a 6.76% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders sold 33,899 shares of company stock worth $5,794,577. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nucor

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stance Capital LLC bought a new position in Nucor during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nucor by 51.4% in the second quarter. IMA Advisory Services Inc. now owns 221 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Nucor during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC raised its position in shares of Nucor by 281.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vision Financial Markets LLC now owns 271 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Nucor in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nucor

Nucor Corporation (NYSE: NUE) is an American steel producer headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. The company is primarily engaged in the manufacture and sale of steel and steel products, operating a network of steel mills, recycling facilities and fabrication plants across the United States and North America. Nucor’s operations emphasize electric arc furnace steelmaking using recycled scrap metal, which supports a decentralized, mill-based production model focused on efficiency and flexibility.

Product offerings span a broad range of basic and value‑added steel items, including sheet, plate, merchant bar, structural beams, reinforcing bar, tubing, fasteners and fabricated components.

