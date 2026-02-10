Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) Cut to “Hold” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday morning.

CENTA has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Research lowered shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Central Garden & Pet to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 16th. CJS Securities raised shares of Central Garden & Pet to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $28.00 price target (down from $31.00) on shares of Central Garden & Pet in a report on Friday, January 16th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.75.

Shares of Central Garden & Pet stock opened at $33.45 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.49. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Central Garden & Pet has a 12-month low of $25.97 and a 12-month high of $37.35.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.10. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 5.04%.The firm had revenue of $617.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $636.62 million. Central Garden & Pet has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.700- EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 164.0% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the third quarter worth about $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 444.0% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 198.4% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 152.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.82% of the company’s stock.

The company's Garden segment offers a broad portfolio of lawn and garden care solutions, including fertilizers, weed and pest control products, soil and mulch, and plant care accessories.

The company’s Garden segment offers a broad portfolio of lawn and garden care solutions, including fertilizers, weed and pest control products, soil and mulch, and plant care accessories.

