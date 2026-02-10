Zion Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:ZNOG) Trading Down 4% – Time to Sell?

Zion Oil & Gas Inc (OTCMKTS:ZNOG – Get Free Report) shares dropped 4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.3740 and last traded at $0.3789. Approximately 2,937,798 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 8,888,351 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.3945.

The stock has a market cap of $438.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.28 and its 200 day moving average is $0.23.

Zion Oil & Gas Inc (OTCMKTS: ZNOG) is a United States–based oil and gas exploration company focused on identifying and developing hydrocarbon resources in Israel. The company’s primary activities include land leasing, geological and geophysical surveying, seismic data acquisition, exploratory drilling and reservoir evaluation. Zion Oil & Gas seeks to discover commercial quantities of oil and natural gas in underexplored onshore basins and to advance potential discoveries through appraisal and development planning.

Zion holds interests in several concessions in northern Israel, including areas around the Galilee Basin and the Shefla Basin.

