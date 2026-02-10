Jet2 (OTCMKTS:DRTGF) Trading Down 0.9% – Here’s Why

Shares of Jet2 plc (OTCMKTS:DRTGF – Get Free Report) fell 0.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $17.00 and last traded at $17.00. 3,273 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 256% from the average session volume of 920 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.15.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Jet2 in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Jet2 Stock Performance

Jet2 Company Profile

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.01.

Jet2 plc, trading on the OTC Markets under the symbol DRTGF, is a UK-based leisure airline and holiday provider. Through its subsidiaries Jet2.com and Jet2holidays, the company operates scheduled low-cost flights and packages to popular holiday destinations across Europe. The group serves leisure travelers primarily from the United Kingdom, offering one-way and return flights alongside tailored package deals that combine flights, accommodation, transfers, and additional services.

The core of Jet2’s operations is its scheduled passenger airline, Jet2.com, which flies from more than a dozen UK airports including Birmingham, Manchester and London Stansted.

