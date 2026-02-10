Bogota Financial (NASDAQ:BSBK) Trading 1.4% Higher – Time to Buy?

Bogota Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BSBK – Get Free Report) rose 1.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $8.57 and last traded at $8.57. Approximately 415 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 2,144 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.45.

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Bogota Financial in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold”.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.41 and its 200 day moving average is $8.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $111.15 million, a P/E ratio of 171.43 and a beta of 0.21.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Bogota Financial stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bogota Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BSBK – Free Report) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 188,608 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,517 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 1.45% of Bogota Financial worth $1,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 11.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bogota Financial Corp (NASDAQ: BSBK) is the bank holding company for Bogota Savings Bank, a New Jersey-chartered savings institution headquartered in Bogota, New Jersey. As a community-focused financial services provider, the company offers a range of deposit, lending and cash management solutions tailored to individuals, small businesses and commercial clients in Bergen County and surrounding areas.

The company’s deposit portfolio includes checking and savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

