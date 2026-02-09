China Merchants Bank (OTCMKTS:CIHKY) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

China Merchants Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:CIHKY – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $31.72, but opened at $30.26. China Merchants Bank shares last traded at $31.5150, with a volume of 7,236 shares trading hands.

China Merchants Bank Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $159.64 billion, a PE ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 0.29.

Get China Merchants Bank alerts:

About China Merchants Bank

(Get Free Report)

China Merchants Bank (OTCMKTS: CIHKY) is a major Chinese commercial bank headquartered in Shenzhen. Established in 1987 as one of the country’s early joint-stock commercial banks, it has grown into a full-service banking group serving individual, small and medium-sized enterprise (SME), and corporate clients. The bank is part of the broader China Merchants Group ecosystem and maintains listings on domestic and international exchanges to facilitate investor access.

The bank’s core businesses encompass retail banking, corporate and commercial banking, private banking and wealth management, credit cards, transaction banking and trade finance, treasury and markets, and asset management.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for China Merchants Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Merchants Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.