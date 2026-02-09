Day Hagan Smart Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:SSUS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

Day Hagan Smart Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:SSUS – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 59,893 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 60% from the previous session’s volume of 37,420 shares.The stock last traded at $49.5840 and had previously closed at $49.31.

Day Hagan Smart Sector ETF Trading Up 0.6%

The stock has a market capitalization of $569.26 million, a PE ratio of 30.46 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $49.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.11.

Day Hagan Smart Sector ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 29th were given a $0.2511 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 51.0%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Day Hagan Smart Sector ETF

Day Hagan Smart Sector ETF Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Day Hagan Smart Sector ETF stock. Accordant Advisory Group Inc acquired a new stake in Day Hagan Smart Sector ETF ( NYSEARCA:SSUS Free Report ) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

The Day Hagan\u002FNed Davis Research Smart Sector ETF (SSUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed US fund-of-funds that overweights and underweights 11 US large-cap sectors based on proprietary risk model. SSUS was launched on Jan 17, 2020 and is managed by Day Hagan.

