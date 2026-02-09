Ishbia Mat Sells 632,874 Shares of UWM (NYSE:UWMC) Stock

UWM Holdings Corporation (NYSE:UWMC – Get Free Report) CEO Ishbia Mat sold 632,874 shares of UWM stock in a transaction on Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.61, for a total transaction of $2,917,549.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,692,273 shares in the company, valued at $17,021,378.53. This represents a 14.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Ishbia Mat also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, February 6th, Ishbia Mat sold 632,874 shares of UWM stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.84, for a total value of $3,063,110.16.
- On Wednesday, February 4th, Ishbia Mat sold 632,874 shares of UWM stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.05, for a total transaction of $3,196,013.70.
- On Monday, February 2nd, Ishbia Mat sold 632,874 shares of UWM stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.20, for a total transaction of $3,290,944.80.
- On Friday, January 30th, Ishbia Mat sold 632,874 shares of UWM stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $3,164,370.00.
- On Wednesday, January 28th, Ishbia Mat sold 632,874 shares of UWM stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.89, for a total value of $3,727,627.86.
- On Monday, January 26th, Ishbia Mat sold 632,874 shares of UWM stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.75, for a total transaction of $3,639,025.50.
- On Thursday, January 22nd, Ishbia Mat sold 632,874 shares of UWM stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.87, for a total transaction of $3,714,970.38.
- On Tuesday, January 20th, Ishbia Mat sold 632,874 shares of UWM stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.82, for a total value of $3,683,326.68.
- On Friday, January 16th, Ishbia Mat sold 632,874 shares of UWM stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.04, for a total value of $3,822,558.96.
- On Wednesday, January 14th, Ishbia Mat sold 632,874 shares of UWM stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.46, for a total transaction of $3,455,492.04.
UWM Trading Down 2.3%
Shares of NYSE:UWMC traded down $0.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $4.64. 13,417,341 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,062,928. UWM Holdings Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $3.80 and a fifty-two week high of $7.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.43.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UWM in the third quarter valued at about $32,630,000. 683 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in UWM in the 2nd quarter valued at about $19,872,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of UWM by 116.6% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,991,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,803,000 after purchasing an additional 3,224,806 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in UWM by 165.5% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 4,988,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,382,000 after purchasing an additional 3,109,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of UWM by 1,986.0% in the third quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 3,231,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,678,000 after acquiring an additional 3,076,340 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.59% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts recently issued reports on UWMC shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of UWM in a research note on Friday, December 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of UWM from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of UWM from $6.50 to $6.75 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of UWM from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $5.00 target price on shares of UWM in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.53.
About UWM
United Wholesale Mortgage (NYSE: UWMC) is a leading mortgage lender in the United States specializing in the wholesale channel. The company partners with independent mortgage brokers, community banks and credit unions to offer a full suite of residential mortgage products. Through its network of third-party originators, United Wholesale Mortgage underwrites, funds and closes loans, allowing its partners to focus on customer acquisition and service.
The company’s product offerings include conventional fixed- and adjustable-rate mortgages, Federal Housing Administration (FHA) loans, Veterans Affairs (VA) loans, U.S.
