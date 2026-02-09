Ishbia Mat Sells 632,874 Shares of UWM (NYSE:UWMC) Stock

UWM Holdings Corporation (NYSE:UWMC – Get Free Report) CEO Ishbia Mat sold 632,874 shares of UWM stock in a transaction on Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.61, for a total transaction of $2,917,549.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,692,273 shares in the company, valued at $17,021,378.53. This represents a 14.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

On Friday, February 6th, Ishbia Mat sold 632,874 shares of UWM stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.84, for a total value of $3,063,110.16.

On Wednesday, February 4th, Ishbia Mat sold 632,874 shares of UWM stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.05, for a total transaction of $3,196,013.70.

On Monday, February 2nd, Ishbia Mat sold 632,874 shares of UWM stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.20, for a total transaction of $3,290,944.80.

On Friday, January 30th, Ishbia Mat sold 632,874 shares of UWM stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $3,164,370.00.

On Wednesday, January 28th, Ishbia Mat sold 632,874 shares of UWM stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.89, for a total value of $3,727,627.86.

On Monday, January 26th, Ishbia Mat sold 632,874 shares of UWM stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.75, for a total transaction of $3,639,025.50.

On Thursday, January 22nd, Ishbia Mat sold 632,874 shares of UWM stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.87, for a total transaction of $3,714,970.38.

On Tuesday, January 20th, Ishbia Mat sold 632,874 shares of UWM stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.82, for a total value of $3,683,326.68.

On Friday, January 16th, Ishbia Mat sold 632,874 shares of UWM stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.04, for a total value of $3,822,558.96.

On Wednesday, January 14th, Ishbia Mat sold 632,874 shares of UWM stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.46, for a total transaction of $3,455,492.04.

Shares of NYSE:UWMC traded down $0.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $4.64. 13,417,341 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,062,928. UWM Holdings Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $3.80 and a fifty-two week high of $7.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.43.

UWM ( NYSE:UWMC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.06). UWM had a negative return on equity of 6.81% and a net margin of 0.61%.The business had revenue of $151.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $651.51 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that UWM Holdings Corporation will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UWM in the third quarter valued at about $32,630,000. 683 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in UWM in the 2nd quarter valued at about $19,872,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of UWM by 116.6% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,991,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,803,000 after purchasing an additional 3,224,806 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in UWM by 165.5% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 4,988,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,382,000 after purchasing an additional 3,109,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of UWM by 1,986.0% in the third quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 3,231,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,678,000 after acquiring an additional 3,076,340 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.59% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on UWMC shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of UWM in a research note on Friday, December 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of UWM from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of UWM from $6.50 to $6.75 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of UWM from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $5.00 target price on shares of UWM in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.53.

United Wholesale Mortgage (NYSE: UWMC) is a leading mortgage lender in the United States specializing in the wholesale channel. The company partners with independent mortgage brokers, community banks and credit unions to offer a full suite of residential mortgage products. Through its network of third-party originators, United Wholesale Mortgage underwrites, funds and closes loans, allowing its partners to focus on customer acquisition and service.

The company’s product offerings include conventional fixed- and adjustable-rate mortgages, Federal Housing Administration (FHA) loans, Veterans Affairs (VA) loans, U.S.

