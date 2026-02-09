The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) CFO Sells $896,811.03 in Stock

The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Free Report) CFO Suzanne Snapper sold 4,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.11, for a total transaction of $896,811.03. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 272,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,516,261.79. This represents a 1.65% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of ENSG stock traded up $1.49 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $199.29. The stock had a trading volume of 750,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 382,390. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a one year low of $118.73 and a one year high of $202.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $177.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $174.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.13, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.88.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 6.80%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. The Ensign Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.410-7.610 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. This is a positive change from The Ensign Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 31st. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.45%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in The Ensign Group by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,498,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,107,000 after purchasing an additional 49,117 shares in the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas grew its position in The Ensign Group by 39.9% during the 4th quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,949,000 after purchasing an additional 4,824 shares during the period. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in The Ensign Group by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 92.9% during the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, New Age Alpha Advisors LLC grew its position in The Ensign Group by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 13,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,279,000 after buying an additional 1,572 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.12% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ENSG. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of The Ensign Group from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $222.00 target price (up from $206.00) on shares of The Ensign Group in a research note on Monday. UBS Group set a $230.00 price target on shares of The Ensign Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of The Ensign Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of The Ensign Group in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $204.60.

The Ensign Group, Inc is a diversified provider of post-acute healthcare services in the United States, operating a network of skilled nursing, assisted living, independent living, home health and hospice care centers. The company’s model emphasizes integrated care by employing multidisciplinary teams—including nursing staff, therapists and physicians—to deliver personalized rehabilitation and long-term care services for seniors and other patients recovering from injury, illness or surgery.

Through its owned and managed centers, The Ensign Group offers a broad spectrum of rehabilitation services such as physical, occupational and speech therapy.

