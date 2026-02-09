Insider Selling: Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) CFO Sells 1,929 Shares of Stock

Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) CFO Kurt Barton sold 1,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.94, for a total value of $104,050.26. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 44,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,413,059.84. This trade represents a 4.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSCO traded down $1.83 during trading on Monday, reaching $53.78. The stock had a trading volume of 6,092,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,695,522. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.55. Tractor Supply Company has a 1-year low of $46.85 and a 1-year high of $63.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $28.42 billion, a PE ratio of 25.98, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.74.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 44.36% and a net margin of 7.06%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tractor Supply Company will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. JPL Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Garner Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Aventura Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Valley Wealth Managers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 98.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TSCO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price (down from $66.00) on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Friday, January 16th. UBS Group set a $55.00 target price on Tractor Supply in a report on Friday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Argus cut their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.78.

Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ: TSCO) is a specialty retailer focused on products for the home, farm, ranch and outdoors. The company operates a network of physical retail locations complemented by an e-commerce platform, offering a one-stop source of supplies and equipment for customers with rural and suburban lifestyles. Its merchandise assortment targets a range of needs, from animal and livestock care to maintenance, outdoor power equipment, and seasonal products.

Product categories include animal feed and supplies, pet products, fencing and fencing supplies, equine equipment, lawn and garden tools, work clothing and footwear, and small agricultural and outdoor power equipment.

