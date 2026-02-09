Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) Price Target Cut to $180.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by Royal Bank Of Canada from $200.00 to $180.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Royal Bank Of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 35.21% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $224.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Barclays reduced their price target on Ares Management from $222.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ares Management in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Ares Management from $201.00 to $198.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Ares Management in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ares Management currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $185.13.

Ares Management Stock Performance

NYSE:ARES traded up $2.67 on Monday, hitting $133.13. The stock had a trading volume of 210,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,094,647. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $165.12. The stock has a market cap of $43.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.52. Ares Management has a 52-week low of $110.63 and a 52-week high of $195.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The asset manager reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Ares Management had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 9.41%.During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Ares Management will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 56,257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.26, for a total value of $8,846,975.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 590,000 shares of company stock worth $90,653,808 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ares Management

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Ares Management by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 190 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Ares Management during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Management in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ares Management in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ares Management during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. 50.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ares Management Company Profile

Ares Management Corporation (NYSE: ARES) is a global alternative asset manager that provides investment solutions across credit, private equity and real estate. The firm originates and manages capital across a range of strategies including direct lending, syndicated and special situations credit, private equity buyouts and growth investments, and real estate equity and debt. Ares serves institutional investors, insurance companies, pension funds, sovereign wealth funds, and high‑net‑worth clients through both commingled funds and bespoke managed account structures.

Within credit, Ares offers strategies spanning leveraged loans, structured credit, opportunistic and distressed debt, and specialty finance, with an emphasis on underwriting, portfolio construction and active asset management.

