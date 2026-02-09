Amentum (NYSE:AMTM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Amentum (NYSE:AMTM – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02, FiscalAI reports. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. Amentum had a net margin of 0.46% and a return on equity of 11.57%.

Amentum Trading Down 2.5%

Amentum stock traded down $0.94 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $36.59. The company had a trading volume of 3,309,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,108,155. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of -0.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.87. Amentum has a 1 year low of $16.01 and a 1 year high of $38.11.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMTM. IFM Investors Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Amentum during the 1st quarter worth $411,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of Amentum during the 2nd quarter worth $335,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Amentum by 4.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 91,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,156,000 after buying an additional 3,608 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in shares of Amentum in the 2nd quarter valued at $241,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amentum during the 2nd quarter worth $592,000. Institutional investors own 39.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Amentum from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Amentum in a report on Monday, December 29th. Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Amentum in a research note on Monday, January 12th. JMP Securities set a $35.00 target price on shares of Amentum in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Amentum from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Amentum presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.50.

Amentum Company Profile

Amentum is a government services provider specializing in mission-critical solutions for defense, federal civilian and commercial customers around the globe. The company delivers integrated services that span the full lifecycle of complex programs and facilities, including engineering, program and project management, logistics, operations, maintenance and environmental remediation.

Core offerings include infrastructure support, energy and facilities management, environmental solutions and nuclear services.

