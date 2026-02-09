Algorand Trading Down 8.5% This Week (ALGO)

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 9th. During the last week, Algorand has traded 8.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Algorand coin can now be purchased for $0.0954 or 0.00000138 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Algorand has a market capitalization of $846.27 million and $32.89 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Cronos (CRO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0780 or 0.00000113 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0906 or 0.00000131 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.90 or 0.00012864 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00003456 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001452 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00002801 BTC.
- Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000230 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000086 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000021 BTC.
- Akash Network (AKT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000448 BTC.
Algorand Coin Profile
ALGO uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 11th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,870,379,508 coins. The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. Algorand’s official message board is forum.algorand.org. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Algorand Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Algorand should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Algorand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
