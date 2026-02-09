Energy Services of America (NASDAQ:ESOA) Releases Earnings Results

Energy Services of America (NASDAQ:ESOA – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05, FiscalAI reports. The firm had revenue of $114.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.70 million.

Shares of ESOA traded up $0.08 on Monday, hitting $9.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,759. Energy Services of America has a fifty-two week low of $7.64 and a fifty-two week high of $12.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.61.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 31st. Energy Services of America’s payout ratio is currently 65.57%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Energy Services of America in a report on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Energy Services of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

In other Energy Services of America news, Director Marshall T. Reynolds sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.37, for a total transaction of $837,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 1,425,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,930,372.01. This represents a 6.56% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Douglas V. Reynolds purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.07 per share, for a total transaction of $32,280.00. Following the purchase, the president directly owned 1,474,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,902,935.27. This trade represents a 0.27% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders have bought 9,100 shares of company stock worth $75,615 over the last quarter. 44.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ESOA. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of Energy Services of America by 137.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Energy Services of America by 117.1% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Energy Services of America during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Energy Services of America in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Energy Services of America by 5,900.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 5,664 shares in the last quarter. 2.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Energy Services of America, Inc (NASDAQ: ESOA) is a provider of natural gas compression equipment and services to energy producers, pipeline operators, and landowners across North America. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes compression systems tailored to meet the needs of natural gas gathering, processing and transmission applications. Its offerings include the sale, lease, and repair of both new and reconditioned compression units, as well as aftermarket parts and field services that support ongoing system performance and reliability.

In addition to core compression services, Energy Services of America delivers turnkey solutions for pipeline operators and gas processors.

