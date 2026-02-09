Financial Analysis: Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) versus Surrozen (NASDAQ:SRZN)

Surrozen (NASDAQ:SRZN – Get Free Report) and Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

Surrozen has a beta of 0.58, meaning that its share price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Soleno Therapeutics has a beta of -3.16, meaning that its share price is 416% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Surrozen and Soleno Therapeutics”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Surrozen $10.65 million 17.82 -$63.56 million ($22.34) -0.99 Soleno Therapeutics N/A N/A -$175.85 million ($1.84) -22.22

Surrozen has higher revenue and earnings than Soleno Therapeutics. Soleno Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Surrozen, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Surrozen and Soleno Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Surrozen 1 0 1 1 2.67 Soleno Therapeutics 1 1 12 1 2.87

Surrozen presently has a consensus target price of $32.00, indicating a potential upside of 44.53%. Soleno Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $110.62, indicating a potential upside of 170.59%. Given Soleno Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Soleno Therapeutics is more favorable than Surrozen.

Profitability

This table compares Surrozen and Soleno Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Surrozen -2,909.10% -4,055.04% -88.90% Soleno Therapeutics N/A -25.88% -19.84%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

66.6% of Surrozen shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.4% of Soleno Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 43.5% of Surrozen shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.4% of Soleno Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Soleno Therapeutics beats Surrozen on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Surrozen

Surrozen, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops drug candidates to selectively modulate the Wnt pathway for tissue repair. The company is developing antibody-based therapeutics which targets various disease areas, including diseases of the intestine, liver, retina, cornea, lung, kidney, cochlea, skin, pancreas, and central nervous system. Its products in pipeline include SZN-043, a hepatocyte-specific R-spondin mimetic bispecific fusion protein, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of severe liver diseases, including alcohol-associated hepatitis. The company develops SZN-413, a Fzd4 targeted bi-specific antibody for the treatment of retinal vascular associated diseases. Surrozen, Inc. has collaboration and license agreement with Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH to research, develop, and commercialize Fzd4 bi-specific antibodies. Surrozen, Inc. is based in South San Francisco, California.

About Soleno Therapeutics

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead candidate is Diazoxide Choline Extended-Release tablets, a once-daily oral tablet, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome. The company was formerly known as Capnia, Inc. and changed its name to Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. in May 2017. Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is based in Redwood City, California.

