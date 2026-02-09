Friedman Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Friedman Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, FiscalAI reports. The company had revenue of $167.97 million for the quarter. Friedman Industries had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 4.44%.

Friedman Industries Trading Down 1.9%

Shares of FRD traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $19.75. 17,280 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,668. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.85. The stock has a market cap of $137.66 million, a PE ratio of 24.38 and a beta of 1.40. Friedman Industries has a 12 month low of $12.24 and a 12 month high of $23.50.

Friedman Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 16th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 16th. Friedman Industries’s payout ratio is 19.75%.

Friedman Industries Company Profile

Friedman Industries, Inc operates through its subsidiary Shenango Furnace Company, LLC, as a manufacturer and distributor of industrial steel products in the United States. The company’s core business centers on the production of flat-rolled steel, including reload coils, case load coils and hook plate, which are custom-engineered to meet the specifications of heavy-duty and critical-service applications. Its facilities are designed to handle a wide variety of steel grades and specialty finishes, enabling it to serve demanding end-use markets.

Friedman Industries supplies steel products to customers in the oil and gas, agricultural equipment, heavy machinery and automotive sectors.

