Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN) versus Sberbank of Russia (OTCMKTS:SBRCY) Head-To-Head Contrast

Sberbank of Russia (OTCMKTS:SBRCY) and Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, valuation and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of Sberbank of Russia shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.7% of Citizens shares are held by institutional investors. 8.9% of Citizens shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Sberbank of Russia pays an annual dividend of $0.85 per share and has a dividend yield of 163.5%. Citizens pays an annual dividend of $0.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Citizens pays out 5.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Citizens has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sberbank of Russia $49.52 billion 0.06 $16.97 billion N/A N/A Citizens $40.95 million 1.29 $5.49 million $1.45 6.45

This table compares Sberbank of Russia and Citizens”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Sberbank of Russia has higher revenue and earnings than Citizens.

Profitability

This table compares Sberbank of Russia and Citizens’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sberbank of Russia 40.80% 21.45% 2.97% Citizens 7.00% 11.28% 0.37%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Sberbank of Russia and Citizens, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sberbank of Russia 0 0 0 0 0.00 Citizens 0 0 2 0 3.00

Citizens has a consensus price target of $24.00, indicating a potential upside of 156.68%. Given Citizens’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Citizens is more favorable than Sberbank of Russia.

About Sberbank of Russia

Sberbank of Russia, together with its subsidiaries, provides corporate and retail banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, corporate clients, and financial institutions. The company offers deposit products; pension accounts; payment, transfer, brokerage, and asset management services; car, housing, education, and consumer loans; mortgages; debit and credit cards, and overdraft service; and refinancing products. It also provides derivative, financial instrument, foreign currency, precious metal, corporate structured, and commodities and securities products, as well as debt and capital markets funding, documentary, and other commission services. In addition, it offers life, property, bank card, accident, liability, trust management, investment and universal life, travel, and mutual investment funds insurance products, as well as individual pension plans and corporate pension programs. Additionally, the company provides business bank accounts, platform for exporters and importers, merchant acquiring and international trading services, and corporate cards for small businesses; and loans, investment products and capital markets services, fund investment services, and banking services for corporate clients. It also provides trade finance, interbank lending, currency risk hedging, and treasury services; deposits, custody services, and electronic trading systems; and settlement and cash collection services to financial institutions. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 11 Regional banks and 14,162 branches in Russia. The company also has operations in 18 countries internationally. Sberbank of Russia was founded in 1841 and is headquartered in Moscow, Russia.

About Citizens

Citizens Holding Company operates as the bank holding company for The Citizens Bank of Philadelphia that provides various commercial and personal banking products and services. It offers demand deposits; and savings and time deposit accounts. The company also provides secured and unsecured loans; mortgage loans; single and multi-family housing, farm, residential and commercial construction, and commercial real estate loans; commercial, industrial, and agricultural production loans; and consumer loans, as well as issues letters of credit. In addition, it offers personal and corporate trust services; credit life and title insurance; and online and mobile banking services. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Mississippi.

