Alps Advisors Inc. Has $19.61 Million Stock Holdings in Avnet, Inc. $AVT

Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Free Report) by 3.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 375,098 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,264 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Avnet were worth $19,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AVT. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Avnet by 132.7% during the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Avnet in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Winnow Wealth LLC bought a new position in Avnet in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its position in Avnet by 7,176.9% in the third quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Traub Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avnet during the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Avnet Stock Performance

Shares of Avnet stock opened at $66.62 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $51.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.49. Avnet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.22 and a 1-year high of $66.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.30, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.93.

Avnet Announces Dividend

Avnet ( NASDAQ:AVT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 billion. Avnet had a return on equity of 6.08% and a net margin of 0.90%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. Avnet has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.200-1.300 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Avnet, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Avnet’s payout ratio is currently 57.38%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AVT shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Avnet from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Avnet from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Zacks Research raised shares of Avnet from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Avnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 31st. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised Avnet from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $54.33.

Avnet Company Profile

Avnet, Inc (NASDAQ: AVT) is a global technology distributor and solutions provider specializing in the sourcing, design, and supply chain management of electronic components and embedded systems. The company offers a broad portfolio of semiconductors, interconnect, passive and electromechanical components, as well as embedded hardware and software, cloud solutions, and Internet of Things (IoT) services. Avnet’s offerings aim to support customers through every stage of the product lifecycle, from initial prototype and design to production and end-of-life management.

Founded in 1921 by Charles Avnet, the company has evolved from a regional radio parts supplier into a multinational enterprise.

