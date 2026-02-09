iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) Sets New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $72.62 and last traded at $72.6420, with a volume of 263156 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.05.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Price Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.86. The stock has a market cap of $8.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 0.79.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th were given a $1.0488 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 16th. This represents a yield of 318.0%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACWX. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 78,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,272,000 after purchasing an additional 17,810 shares during the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 97.8% in the fourth quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 74,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,027,000 after acquiring an additional 37,021 shares during the last quarter. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. increased its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. now owns 33,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,228,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $712,000. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,478,000.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

