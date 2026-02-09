iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) Sets New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $72.62 and last traded at $72.6420, with a volume of 263156 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.05.
iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Price Performance
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.86. The stock has a market cap of $8.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 0.79.
iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th were given a $1.0488 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 16th. This represents a yield of 318.0%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF
iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Company Profile
The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.
