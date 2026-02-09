Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) Reaches New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $336.59 and last traded at $336.8050, with a volume of 16384 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $335.64.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.72 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $310.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $299.12.

Get Vanguard Industrials ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 4,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,419,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,492,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Industrials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $187,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 9,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 197.6% during the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 5,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after buying an additional 3,439 shares in the last quarter.

About Vanguard Industrials ETF

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Industrials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Industrials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.