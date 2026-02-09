Turbo Price Down 14.4% Over Last Week (TURBO)

Turbo (TURBO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 9th. Turbo has a market capitalization of $73.87 million and approximately $12.12 million worth of Turbo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Turbo token can now be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Turbo has traded down 14.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $70,389.66 or 0.99993194 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69,165.96 or 0.99426752 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Turbo Profile

Turbo’s total supply is 69,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Turbo is turbotoken.io. The Reddit community for Turbo is https://reddit.com/r/turbotoadx/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Turbo’s official Twitter account is @turbotoadtoken.

Turbo Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Turbo (TURBO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Turbo has a current supply of 69,000,000,000. The last known price of Turbo is 0.00105945 USD and is down -2.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 326 active market(s) with $10,800,412.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://turbotoken.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Turbo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Turbo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Turbo using one of the exchanges listed above.

