iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC) Sets New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $82.33 and last traded at $82.4050, with a volume of 359189 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $81.82.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Stock Up 1.0%

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.22. The company has a market cap of $16.15 billion, a PE ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 0.82.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $1.3357 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 384.0%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Financial Advisors INC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 362.2% in the second quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 316.1% in the second quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,825,000 after acquiring an additional 21,957 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 82.4% during the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 6,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 3,152 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 3,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 43,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,715,000 after buying an additional 1,539 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (EMXC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets ex China index. The fund tracks a market-cap- weighted index of emerging-market firms, excluding China. The index covers 85% of the universe by market cap. EMXC was launched on Jul 18, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.