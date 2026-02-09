iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC) Sets New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $82.33 and last traded at $82.4050, with a volume of 359189 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $81.82.
iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Stock Up 1.0%
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.22. The company has a market cap of $16.15 billion, a PE ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 0.82.
iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $1.3357 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 384.0%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Company Profile
The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (EMXC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets ex China index. The fund tracks a market-cap- weighted index of emerging-market firms, excluding China. The index covers 85% of the universe by market cap. EMXC was launched on Jul 18, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.
