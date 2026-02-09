Manta Network (MANTA) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $32.14 Million

Manta Network (MANTA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 9th. Manta Network has a total market capitalization of $32.14 million and $7.25 million worth of Manta Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Manta Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0692 or 0.00000098 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Manta Network has traded 6.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70,389.66 or 0.99993194 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $69,165.96 or 0.99426752 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Manta Network Profile

Manta Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 464,091,384 tokens. Manta Network’s official Twitter account is @mantanetwork. The official message board for Manta Network is mantanetwork.medium.com. Manta Network’s official website is manta.network.

Buying and Selling Manta Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Manta Network (MANTA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Manta Pacific platform. Manta Network has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 464,085,905.75543445 in circulation. The last known price of Manta Network is 0.07042175 USD and is down -3.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 175 active market(s) with $6,714,280.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://manta.network/.”

