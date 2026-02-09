iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IDEV) Reaches New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IDEV – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $88.76 and last traded at $88.7230, with a volume of 178203 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $87.91.

iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $27.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.62 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $84.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.07.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,025,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 225.0% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 2,135 shares during the period. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 64.0% in the 2nd quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A now owns 9,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after acquiring an additional 3,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City State Bank lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. City State Bank now owns 5,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period.

About iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF

The iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF (IDEV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of large-, mid, and small-cap stocks from developed countries, excluding the US. IDEV was launched on Mar 21, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

