Itochu (OTCMKTS:ITOCY) Hits New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

Itochu Corp. (OTCMKTS:ITOCY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $14.29 and last traded at $13.29, with a volume of 20360 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.39.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Itochu in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Research raised Itochu to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

The company has a market capitalization of $105.95 billion, a PE ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.57.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new position in shares of Itochu during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Itochu by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 9,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Itochu by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its stake in shares of Itochu by 1,370.6% in the third quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Itochu by 38.0% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Itochu Corporation is a major Japanese trading company (sogo shosha) that operates a diversified global business spanning trading, investment and services. The company traces its roots to the 19th century and has evolved from a textile trading firm into a broad-based commercial and investment group. Its American Depositary Receipts trade over the counter under the symbol ITOCY.

Itochu conducts commodity and product trading across a wide range of sectors including textiles and apparel, machinery, metals and minerals, energy and chemicals, food and consumer products, information and communications technology, and real estate.

