NEAR Protocol (NEAR) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $118.55 Million

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 9th. NEAR Protocol has a total market capitalization of $1.25 billion and approximately $118.55 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, NEAR Protocol has traded down 15.2% against the dollar. One NEAR Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $1.03 or 0.00001466 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0795 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0924 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.11 or 0.00012947 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00003461 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00002791 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0964 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000230 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000449 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Profile

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 13th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,287,351,538 coins and its circulating supply is 1,209,202,633 coins. The Reddit community for NEAR Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/nearprotocol/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol. NEAR Protocol’s official website is near.org. NEAR Protocol’s official message board is near.org/blog.

Buying and Selling NEAR Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,287,299,900. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 1.04035099 USD and is down -1.82 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 618 active market(s) with $97,979,578.03 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEAR Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NEAR Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

