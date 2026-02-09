Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 270,466 Shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF $FTHI

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI – Free Report) by 9.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,248,815 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 270,466 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 4.49% of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF worth $77,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Client Services LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. Private Client Services LLC now owns 16,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 16.6% in the second quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 7.3% during the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 8,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 82.2% during the third quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 1,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 43,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FTHI opened at $23.96 on Monday. First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF has a 52 week low of $19.07 and a 52 week high of $24.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.34 and a beta of 0.64.

First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF Dividend Announcement

About First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 21st were given a $0.177 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 21st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 8.9%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (FTHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US-listed stocks, with an overlay of short calls on the S&P 500. FTHI was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

See Also

